Late Olmo and Lewandowski goals give Barca 2-0 dramatic win at Espanyol

BARCELONA, Jan 3 : Late ‌goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski earned LaLiga leaders Barcelona a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday, with goalkeeper Joan Garcia playing a key role against his former club.

Barca extended their lead atop the Spanish standings with 49 points, seven clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Real Betis on Sunday. Espanyol remain fifth on 33.

In a physical and tightly contested match Espanyol came close to opening the scoring on several occasions but it was Barcelona who struck four minutes from time when Olmo produced ‌a superb finish into the far corner after a pass from Fermin Lopez.

Lopez then ‌surged down the right flank to set up Lewandowski in the 90th minute, providing his second assist of the night as Barcelona sealed the win and silenced a fervent RCDE Stadium.

"We know it was an important victory, in the derby, and what it means for the fans," Lopez told Movistar. "Maybe we didn't play our best game, but we knew how to take advantage of our opportunities."

GARCIA UNSHAKEN

A gutsy Espanyol were the more threatening side for long stretches, pressing aggressively and carving out several ‍clear chances, but they were repeatedly denied by Garcia, who was unfazed by the hostile reception from his former supporters.

The Barcelona goalkeeper produced a string of outstanding saves, denying Pere Milla with a point-blank header in the first half before stopping Roberto Fernandez twice in quick succession and stretching low to keep out a curling effort from Carlos Romero as the hosts piled on pressure.

"Joan ​is spectacular. We know he's a great goalkeeper. ‌It was a difficult game for him because of the pressure," Fermin said of his teammate, who was named MVP. "He played a great game. We're very happy that he's a Barca player."

Barcelona struggled to impose ​themselves for much of the contest, dominating possession without a cutting edge, but the match swung following changes from coach Hansi Flick, ⁠who introduced Lewandowski, Olmo and Lopez in the second half, ‌substitutions that added energy and proved decisive.

"You have to help the team, whether you're a starter or a substitute," Lopez ​added. "I'm very happy to help and to get the three points."

Before the breakthrough, Espanyol goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic had kept his side level, pushing away a header from Jules Kounde before producing a point-blank save to ‍deny Eric Garcia in a derby shaped by fine goalkeeping at both ends.

Barcelona will look to carry their momentum into Wednesday’s Spanish ⁠Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

"We're delighted to celebrate the New Year with a victory," Olmo said. "We knew they were going to make things ​difficult for us. They played a ‌great game, but so did we... Now we're going for the Super Cup."