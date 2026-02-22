Late Turner try earns Scotland 26-23 comeback win in Wales

CARDIFF, Feb 21 : A try five minutes from time by hooker George Turner secured Scotland a 26-23 bonus-point victory over Wales on Saturday, breaking the hearts of the home side who extended their losing run in the Six Nations Championship to 14 games.

Wales were much improved on recent showings and led 17-5 at halftime in a positive display, but errors at key moments allowed Scotland back in.

Scotland moved to the top of the Six Nations table with 11 points from three matches, one more than France, who have a game in hand against Italy on Sunday.

The home side scored first-half tries through prop Rhys Carre and winger Josh Adams, but it was their improved defence that caught the eye having conceded 15 tries and 102 points in their first two games.

"It is gut-wrenching," Wales captain Dewi Lake said. "Credit to Scotland, in their moments they were unstoppable. But the boys really fronted up and were dominant in that first half. Scotland had their moments in the second.

"We spoke a lot about staying in moments and switched on. For us it is those key moments that are going away from us at the moment."

Scotland roared back in the second half and won thanks to tries from wings Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham, flyhalf Finn Russell and hooker George Turner.

"We dug deep and did what we needed to do to win. Full credit to Wales, they came out with fight. We had to find a way to win ugly," Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu said.

"I said to the boys at halftime we would need to find a little bit in themselves to come away with the victory. Several of the boys really out their hand up.

"It was not as sharp a performance as last week, but that was down to Wales’ performance."

Wales showed patience to take the ball through the phases for their opening try and after turning down a shot at goal in favour of a quick-tap penalty, Carre crossed to score.

Scotland went on the attack from the kick-off and Steyn crossed in the corner, before Wales worked Adams into space to score in the corner.

Flyhalf Sam Costelow extended the lead with a penalty as the home side led 17-5 in their best half of rugby in recent times.

SECOND-HALF TURNAROUND

Scotland pressure then told as they turned the screw after halftime and Russell crossed for their second score.

Wales then switched off from the quick restart and Russell’s kick-off was not seen by the defence as they trundled back into position and Graham profited as he crossed to score.

In doing so, he moved level with Duhan van der Merwe as Scotland's all-time leading try-scorer with 35.

The winning try came from Wales indiscipline as they conceded a penalty which allowed Russell to set up an attacking lineout, from which Scotland showed their muscle to shove the ball over the tryline in the hands of Turner.