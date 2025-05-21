Logo
Laver Cup 2026 to be hosted at London's O2 Arena
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Laver Cup - Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - September 22, 2024 Rod Laver alongside the trophy during the presentation after Team Europe won the Laver Cup REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

21 May 2025 07:45PM
The 2026 men's Laver Cup tennis tournament between Team Europe and Team World will be held at London's O2 Arena from September 25-27, organisers said on Wednesday.

The O2 Arena also held the event's fifth edition in 2022. This year's eighth tournament is set to take place in San Francisco from September 19-21.

"The response from London – from fans, partners and players – was truly overwhelming" Laver Cup chairman Tony Godsick said in a statement. "The appetite to see Laver Cup return was impossible to ignore."

The tournament, named after Australian great Rod Laver, pits six top players from Europe and the rest of the world against each other in singles and doubles matches. Defending champions Team Europe have won five of the seven editions so far.

Source: Reuters
