Lazio snatch draw with 10-man Juve in battle for top-four finish

Lazio substitute Matias Vecino struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Juventus in the battle for Champions League qualifying places in Serie A on Saturday.

Juve broke the deadlock in the 51st minute through Randal Kolo Muani, who nodded past goalkeeper Christos Mandas, before Vecino levelled with a header six minutes into added time.

Juventus had defender Pierre Kalulu sent off on the hour mark for a foul on striker Taty Castellanos.

With two games left, Juventus once more missed a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place after they were held 1-1 by seventh-placed Bologna last weekend.

Juve are now level on 64 points with Lazio in fifth and a point above sixth-placed AS Roma, who can move above them into fourth when they visit third-placed Atalanta (68) on Monday.

Juventus have won only two of their last six league games.

Lazio, who are on a seven-game unbeaten league run, had their first attempt on target through Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the third minute but his low effort at the near post was kept out by goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The first half was largely short on action after that but following the break Weston McKennie crossed from the left and French forward Kolo Muani put the visitors in front.

However, Igor Tudor's side were down to 10 men shortly afterwards when Kalulu was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Castellanos.

Lazio were on the front foot from then on and Juve's Manuel Locatelli had to clear Pedro's effort with about 15 minutes left before Di Gregorio saved Mario Gila's header after a corner.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty just before the end after Juventus keeper brought Castellanos down chasing after the ball near the goal line on the right side of the box.

However, the referee reversed his decision after a VAR check showed the Argentina forward was offside.

Di Gregorio then made another great save to keep out a Castellanos header late in added time but had no chance when Vecino pounced on a rebound to score from close range.

Juve were still without suspended striker Kenan Yildiz and only had nine players on the bench, with midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and defender Andrea Cambiaso also out injured.