Leaders Inter are prepared for high-scoring clash at Atalanta, says Inzaghi

Inter Milan are expecting a high-scoring battle when they visit Atalanta on Sunday, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Saturday, praising both teams for their attacking style and strong form in Serie A.

Holders Inter lead the standings on 61 points, with just three points separating them and third-placed Atalanta, who are chasing their first title with 10 games remaining in the race.

Inter and Atalanta are also the league's top scorers with 63 goals each, while Atalanta have conceded 26 to Inter's 27.

"We are both attacking sides with Serie A's best forwards, therefore we need to be strong and ready to read every situation," Inzaghi said. "Whether it's from open play or from a dead ball, we will need to pay constant attention.

"We are two great sides and we are looking to develop a modern brand of football. We are both scoring a lot of goals as we both like playing attacking football.

"We will have to concentrate a lot and we will have to be clinical as there will be many duels and key decisions to make in the course of 90 minutes."

Inzaghi's side beat Atalanta 4-0 at the start of the season at the San Siro.

Napoli, the 2023 champions who trail Inter by one point, visit relegation-threatened Venezia before Inter's trip to Bergamo. Assuming Napoli win, the Milan side would also need a victory to hold on to the top spot.

"The game in August was one of the first games of the season, the transfer market was still open, Atalanta were in a bit of a crisis then," Inzaghi added.

"So this will be a completely different approach to the game, in the best way as the stakes are so high.

"We must approach the game as well as possible, with lots of energy, aggression and determination as we know how strong our opposition are."