Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia

TORONTO, July 2 : Portugal made one change for their round-of-32 match against Croatia on Thursday with Rafael Leao joining the attack in place of Joao Felix. Croatia are unchanged.
• Rafael Leao joins the Portugal attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto.
• Ronaldo will surpass Lothar Matthaeus for total World Cup matches played with 26 to move second on the all-time list behind Lionel Messi.
• Croatia keep the same lineup as in their 2-1 win over Ghana in the group-stage finale.
• This is the first World Cup meeting between Portugal and Croatia.
• The winner will face Spain on Monday in Dallas for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Lineups:
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto.
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.