Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia

TORONTO, July 2 : Portugal made one change for their round-of-32 match against Croatia on Thursday with Rafael Leao joining the attack in place of Joao Felix. Croatia are unchanged.

• Rafael Leao joins the Portugal attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto.

• Ronaldo will surpass Lothar Matthaeus for total World Cup matches played with 26 to move second on the all-time list behind Lionel Messi.

• Croatia keep the same lineup as in their 2-1 win over Ghana in the group-stage finale.

• This is the first World Cup meeting between Portugal and Croatia.

• The winner will face Spain on Monday in Dallas for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Lineups:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.