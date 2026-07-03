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Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia
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Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia

Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Training - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Portugal's Rafael Leao during training REUTERS/Paul Childs
Leao replaces Felix for Portugal against unchanged Croatia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Press Conference - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Portugal's Joao Felix during the press conference REUTERS/Paul Childs
03 Jul 2026 06:06AM
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TORONTO, July 2 : Portugal made one change for their round-of-32 match against Croatia on Thursday with Rafael Leao joining the attack in place of Joao Felix. Croatia are unchanged.

• Rafael Leao joins the Portugal attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto.

• Ronaldo will surpass Lothar Matthaeus for total World Cup matches played with 26 to move second on the all-time list behind Lionel Messi.

• Croatia keep the same lineup as in their 2-1 win over Ghana in the group-stage finale.

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• This is the first World Cup meeting between Portugal and Croatia.

• The winner will face Spain on Monday in Dallas for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Lineups:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic. 

Source: Reuters
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