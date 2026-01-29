Logo
Logo

Sport

Lebanon name Madjid Bougherra as new coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Lebanon name Madjid Bougherra as new coach

Lebanon name Madjid Bougherra as new coach

Soccer Football - FIFA Arab Cup - Qatar 2025 - Quarter Final - United Arab Emirates v Algeria - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 12, 2025 Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra reacts REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

29 Jan 2026 05:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT, Jan 29 : Lebanon have appointed former Algerian international Madjid Bougherra as their new coach, the national football association said.

Local media said it was a four-year deal.

The 43-year-old had previously been in charge of Algeria’s A team and won the Arab Cup with them in 2021 but resigned after they failed to defend their title in Qatar in December.

Bougherra captained Algeria at the 2014 World Cup and also played at the 2010 finals. The French-born central defender began his playing career at Gueugnon before moving across the English Channel playing at Crewe Alexandra, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Rangers in Scotland.

His first match in charge will be Lebanon’s Asian Cup qualifier against Yemen in Qatar on March 31 where they only need a draw to qualify for the 2027 finals in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement