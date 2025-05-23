Leclerc fastest for Ferrari in Monaco after collision with Stroll

MONACO :Charles Leclerc smashed into the back of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin before giving himself an early boost with the fastest lap for Ferrari in first practice for his home Monaco Grand Prix on Friday.

Last year's winner from pole position clocked the leading time of one minute and 11.964 seconds around the tight and twisty harbourside street circuit, 0.163 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the soft tyres.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third fastest with championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri fifth, on the slower mediums, and behind Williams' Alex Albon.

Leclerc's teammate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was only ninth on the timesheets after going airborne over the kerbs at the swimming pool exit and possibly damaging his car's floor.

Mercedes' George Russell was sixth fastest with Williams' Carlos Sainz seventh and Alpine's Pierre Gasly eighth.

Aston Martin's double world champion Fernando Alonso completed the top 10, who were separated by just 0.7 of a second.

Leclerc and Stroll collided at the hairpin, with the session briefly halted to clear up debris and the Canadian driver summoned by stewards for allegedly causing the collision.

Aston Martin said Stroll's car had rear suspension damage and required a gearbox change.

Ferrari put a new front wing on Leclerc's car and sent him back out.

The Monegasque, on pole in three of the last four races in Monaco, had played down his team's chances on Thursday while hoping for a surprise.

Ferrari have lacked single-lap pace and struggled with slower corners this season but Monaco, the slowest track of all, offers the chance to set-up the car without having to compromise on straight-line speed.