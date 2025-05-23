Leclerc fastest for Ferrari in Monaco practice

MONACO :Charles Leclerc thrilled the Ferrari fans by setting the pace in both practice sessions for his home Monaco Grand Prix on Friday after overcoming an early collision and despite low expectations.

McLaren's Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri went into the tyre wall nose-first at Sainte Devote but still ended the day second fastest, 0.038 slower than last year's winner.

The Australian split the Ferrari drivers in practice two, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Leclerc, who has been on pole three times in the last four Monaco races, lapped the tight and twisty street circuit with a best time of one minute 11.355 seconds in the late afternoon sunshine.

He had set the pace in opening practice with a lap of 1:11.964 - a surprise after neither Ferrari qualified in the top 10 at Imola last weekend.

Piastri, who leads Norris by 13 points after seven of 24 races, said it had been a tricky day: "When we get everything together, the pace is quite good," said the Australian.

"Ferrari look a lot stronger than they have done. But today was more on my side being quite messy."

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll collected a one-place grid drop for Sunday's race after stewards ruled the Canadian was to blame for the collision with Leclerc running into him at the hairpin.

The session was stopped for debris to be cleared with the Aston Martin requiring repairs to the rear suspension and a gearbox change.

Stewards ruled Stroll had cut across Leclerc's path, with the Canadian saying he had not heard the team's warning over the radio.

Leclerc broke his car's front wing in the incident but returned after a brief red flag period to go 0.163 quicker than Red Bull's four-times world champion and Imola winner Max Verstappen.

"Ferrari have taken a big step forward here," said Verstappen.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third and fourth in the respective sessions.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson was fifth in practice two, ahead of French teammate Isack Hadjar who clipped the barrier at the tunnel exit and triggered red flags with his car limping back on three tyres and a puncture.

The rookie then hit the wall again at the first corner, damaging his car's rear suspension.

"I am so stupid. I think I'm just dumb," he said.

Hamilton was only ninth in practice one after going airborne over the kerbs at the swimming pool exit while Verstappen dropped to 10th in the second session and complained about traffic hazards.

"Monaco is always quite tricky with traffic but two times today it was quite dangerous," he said. "It could have been quite a big crash if you don't back out of it quickly or read the situation but luckily everything went well."

Mercedes' George Russell was sixth and 12th respectively.

Aston Martin's double world champion Fernando Alonso, yet to score a point this season, completed the top 10 in practice one and was seventh in the second session.

Leclerc had played down his team's chances on Thursday while hoping for a surprise.

Ferrari have lacked single-lap pace and struggled with slower corners this season but Monaco, the slowest track of all, offers the chance to set up the car without having to compromise on straight-line speed.