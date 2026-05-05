Lee among LPGA Tour players to join women's indoor team league

May 5 : Australian world number seven Minjee Lee was among LPGA Tour players who committed to join a new women's tech-infused indoor team golf league on Tuesday.

The other new players for the WTGL, the women's version of the men's league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, are six-times LPGA Tour winners Celine Boutier and Danielle Kang; world number 24 Andrea Lee; Megan Khang, a four-time member of the U.S. Solheim Cup team and three-times Olympian Albane Valenzuela.

The WTGL has now signed up 14 players, including five of the top 10 in the world.

“WTGL continues to build momentum as a global platform for LPGA stars and women’s team golf,” said Pete Jung, chief marketing officer of TMRW Sports, which partnered with the LPGA on the creation of the league.

“With today’s brand reveal and 14 LPGA Tour players now committed – including major champions, Olympians and Solheim Cup players from around the world – this milestone underscores the excitement we’re seeing from players, team ownership groups and potential partners as we prepare for WTGL’s inaugural season.”

The WTGL will launch its inaugural season later this year at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.