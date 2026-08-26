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Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round
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Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round

Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 25, 2026 Leeds United's James Justin celebrates their second goal with teammates, an own goal scored by Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 25, 2026 Leeds United's Daniel James scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 25, 2026 Nottingham Forest players huddle together before the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 25, 2026 Leeds United's Daniel James celebrates scoring their first goal with Lukas Nmecha Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Leeds beat Forest again to reach League Cup third round
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - August 25, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Arnaud Kalimuendo fouls Leeds United's James Trafford Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
26 Aug 2026 05:19AM
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Aug 25 : Leeds United beat Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest for the second time in four days on Tuesday, with a 2-0 win at the City Ground sending the visitors through to the third round of the League Cup.

The two had met in the league on Saturday, with Leeds winning 1-0 away. 

This time it was Dan James who opened the scoring, a right-footed shot to the top left in the 50th minute, before a goalmouth scramble in the 75th minute ended in what was initially given as a Neco Williams own-goal but later credited to James Justin.

Premier League Brentford were the high-scorers of the night, sweeping past second-tier Birmingham City 6-1 after being 3-1 up at the break.

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First-half goals from Callum Wilson, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Collins, after Demarai Gray had equalised for the hosts, were followed by more from Mikkel Damsgaard, Igor Thiago and a second for Collins.

All three promoted sides - Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City - were in action with the first two going through comfortably with much changed line-ups against lower-ranked opponents.

Coventry City beat League One (third tier) Plymouth Argyle 4-2, after going 2-0 up in the first five minutes with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the first and providing the assist for the second.

They then conceded twice before again picking up the pace with a 67th-minute effort from substitute Ephron Mason-Clark and then Victor Torp from the penalty spot.

Ipswich won 3-1 at home to League One Leicester City, with Marcelino Nunez scoring in the 71st and grabbing another in stoppage time.

Hull, who made 11 changes to the side that stunned Manchester United 2-0 in their opening league fixture, won 5-4 on penalties after ending the 90 minutes 1-1 against Championship (second tier) Stoke City.   

League One Peterborough United beat Championship side Watford's youngsters 5-1 while West Ham United won 4-1 at Southampton in a clash of second tier sides with Premier League aspirations.       

Source: Reuters
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