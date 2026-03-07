Leeds call for fans to respect pause for players to break fast

March 6 : Leeds United are urging supporters to respect a scheduled pause in play during Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Norwich City for players observing Ramadan to break their fast, a call made in response to boos heard during last weekend's home loss to Manchester City.

Leeds forward Joel Piroe, who is Muslim, is expected to play in the game.

"Leeds United Football Club explicitly condemn any supporters in the home or away sections who actively boo players observing Ramadan and use the protocol in place to break their fast," the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.

"On Sunday against Norwich City, there is an opportunity to show the very best of Leeds United, and that everyone is welcome at Elland Road."

Leeds outlined the mitigating circumstances they believe led to the booing during the game against Manchester City, saying messages explaining the break shown on the big screen were not visible to about a quarter of the stadium.

"This was the first time a match at Elland Road has been stopped to allow players observing Ramadan to break their fast," the club said. "In hindsight, we should have communicated this more clearly ahead of the Manchester City fixture. Some supporters were not aware this would take place."