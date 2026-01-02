Leeds hold Liverpool to goalless draw at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England, Jan ‌1 : Liverpool could only manage a 0-0 New Year's Day draw with Leeds United on Thursday that cost Arne Slot's men precious points in the Premier League title race.

Holders Liverpool are fourth in the standings with 33 points after 19 games, 12 behind leaders Arsenal, while Leeds are 16th with 21 points, seven above the relegation zone.

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin briefly celebrated ‌what he thought was the winning goal in the ‌81st minute when he latched onto a pass from Noah Okafor and lifted the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but it was ruled out for offside.

His goalless game ended a run of scoring in six consecutive matches.

Liverpool lacked any sort of urgency against an excellent defensive effort from Leeds and squandered a couple of good ‍chances, the best being Hugo Ekitike's header at the far post from Jeremie Frimpong's cross that he headed away from the goal.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk missed a chance in the second half when he headed a corner kick wide of the net.

Alisson nearly ​gifted Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu a ‌goal with a horrible clearance. Alisson tried to play the ball out with the outside of his boot and it fell to Ampadu, who ​fired first time, but the goalkeeper recovered to save the Welshman's shot.

Many fans had left ⁠by the time the final whistle sounded, ‌and boos rang out from the crowd still there, while Leeds celebrated the ​single point.

"A good battle and they're a great side," Leeds defender James Justin told Sky Sports. "They've not been their best this season, but ‍you know what quality they have.

"Today, we did a good job collectively, so a pat ⁠on the back for us. There was a lot of emphasis going on a few days ​before the game, trying out ‌different shapes with different players. Luckily, today, we chose the ‍right ​tactic."