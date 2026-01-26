Logo
Leicester sack manager Cifuentes after six months
Soccer Football - Championship - Coventry City v Leicester City - Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, Britain - January 17, 2026 Leicester City manager Marti Cifuentes reacts Action Images/Matthew Childs

26 Jan 2026 01:10AM
Jan 25 : Leicester City sacked manager Marti Cifuentes on Sunday after six months in charge with the team 14th in the second-tier Championship, six points below the top six who are battling for promotion to the Premier League.

They won only one match between September and October under former Queens Park Rangers manager Cifuentes. Leicester are winless in their last three matches, and Saturday's 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Oxford United proved to be the last straw for the Spaniard.

“This has been a difficult decision and not one I have taken lightly... however, I believe this is the right step at this time to improve performances and results," Leicester Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement.

The 2015-16 Premier League champions were relegated from the English top flight last year.

Source: Reuters
