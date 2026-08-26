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Leipzig re-sign forward Nkunku on loan from AC Milan
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Leipzig re-sign forward Nkunku on loan from AC Milan

Leipzig re-sign forward Nkunku on loan from AC Milan

Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v AC Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - May 17, 2026 AC Milan's Christopher Nkunku scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

26 Aug 2026 11:27AM
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Aug 26 : RB Leipzig have signed French forward Christopher Nkunku from AC Milan on loan with an option to buy, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

• The 28-year-old returns to Leipzig after playing for the club from 2019 to 2023. He scored 70 goals and won two German Cups during that stint, and finished as joint top scorer in the 2022–23 Bundesliga season.

• "He has already shown the exceptional talent that he brings to the table and that he can make a difference in games," Leipzig's managing director for sport Marcel Schaefer said in a statement.

• Nkunku, who began his career at Paris Saint-Germain, moved to Chelsea in 2023 and struggled with injuries at Stamford Bridge, but won the Conference League and Club World Cup with the Premier League side.

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• He signed for Milan last year and scored eight goals in 35 appearances in the 2025-26 season.

• He has made 18 international appearances for France.

Source: Reuters
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