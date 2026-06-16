Logo
Logo

Sport

Lens appoint Toppmoller as manager to replace Sage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Lens appoint Toppmoller as manager to replace Sage

Lens appoint Toppmoller as manager to replace Sage
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Augsburg - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - December 13, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lens appoint Toppmoller as manager to replace Sage
Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Final - RC Lens v OGC Nice - Stade de France, Saint Denis, France - May 22, 2026 RC Lens coach Pierre Sage before the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
16 Jun 2026 09:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 16 : RC Lens have appointed German coach Dino Toppmoller as their new manager on a contract until 2028, following the departure of Pierre Sage who joined Premier League side Crystal Palace, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Toppmoller will take charge of the club following a successful stint at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2023 and 2026.

Sage had guided the club to their first Coupe de France title and secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League only for the fourth time in Lens' history.

Lens finished their campaign last season in second place, six points behind Paris St Germain, and Toppmoller will look to continue the club's progress in the coming season.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"My style of play is about finding the right balance between technical quality and intensity, and I think that will work very well with our team," Toppmoller said.

“I love intense football, and I think Lens last year was already the most intense team in the league. I love attacking football; I was already like that as a player. But the most important thing is the willingness to give everything for this shirt."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement