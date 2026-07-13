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Leon signs for London City on three-year deal
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Leon signs for London City on three-year deal

Leon signs for London City on three-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - Manchester City v FC Barcelona - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 9, 2024 FC Barcelona's Mapi Leon Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

13 Jul 2026 09:32PM
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July 13 : Spain international Mapi Leon has signed for Women's Super League club London City Lionesses on a three-year deal, the club said on Monday.

The 31-year-old defender joins the English side after a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Barcelona, winning four Women's Champions League titles among numerous domestic and European honours.

Leon has also made more than 50 appearances for Spain.

"I played in Spain for many years and felt now was the right time to move because of the project here," she said in a statement.

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"The English league is helping women's football grow. I wanted to test myself in another country, another league and playing a different type of football."

Leon is the latest marquee signing for the club, joining former Barcelona teammate and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who arrived last week.

The Lionesses secured promotion to the WSL in 2025 and remain the only fully independent club in the English top flight, operating without affiliation to a men's team.

Source: Reuters
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