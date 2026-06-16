Let's give the ball to Haaland, Norway coach says

BOSTON, June 15 : Prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is raring to go against Iraq on Tuesday in his country's first World Cup match in 28 years and his teammates will be seeking to feed his remarkable scoring habit, Norway coach Stale Solbakken said on Monday.

Haaland, who scored 16 times in eight qualifying games, double the tally of anyone else in Europe, looks to be back in top form after being given a bit of rest by Manchester City at the end of the English Premier League season and by Norway in the run-up to the World Cup, Solbakken said.

"Hopefully he will have a very big impact," he told reporters. "Hopefully we can continue to give him chances and if you give Erling chances, he has a tendency to score."

Solbakken - a former midfielder who played 58 times for Norway - paid tribute to captain Martin Odegaard who racked up the most goal assists in the European qualifiers, despite being out for a lengthy spell with an injury.

That absence helped Norway develop, the coach said: "The players around him have grown because of that. So they have got more confidence themselves."

There was less positive news about striker Jorgen Strand Larsen who has a fever, Solbakken said.

Norway kick off their World Cup campaign at the New England Patriots' stadium in the suburbs of Boston against an Iraq side that qualified for the tournament after a 21-match marathon and the extra stress and strain of travel disruption caused by the U.S. and Israeli war with neighbouring Iran.

Solbakken highlighted Iraq's organised, compact formation and their danger from crosses.

"And obviously, the coach is very, very used to this kind of game in terms of his success with Australia," he said, referring to Graham Arnold who led the Socceroos to the round of 16 in 2022 where they were defeated by eventual champions Argentina.

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Christian Radnedge)