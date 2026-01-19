Logo
Logo

Sport

Leverkusen's Flekken and Tella suffer injury setbacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Leverkusen's Flekken and Tella suffer injury setbacks

Leverkusen's Flekken and Tella suffer injury setbacks

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v VfB Stuttgart - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - January 10, 2026 Bayer Leverkusen's Mark Flekken reacts REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

19 Jan 2026 01:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN, Jan 18 : Bayer Leverkusen will be without first-choice keeper Mark Flekken and forward Nathan Tella for several weeks after they sustained injuries in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Flekken, the Dutch international keeper, suffered a knee ligament injury while Nigeria international Tella, who had come on as a substitute, picked up a foot injury.

"Both players will not be available for a longer period of time," the club said.

Leverkusen, who take on Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday, are sixth in the Bundesliga standings.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement