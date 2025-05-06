Lions concern as Doris to undergo shoulder surgery

Leinster Rugby skipper Caelan Doris will undergo a procedure this week on a shoulder injury, the rugby union team said on Monday, making him a doubt for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

The 27-year-old number 8 picked up the injury around the 56th minute of Leinster's European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final loss against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

He is considered a captaincy contender for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

"The full extent of the injury, and implications for the summer, won't be known until after the procedure," Leinster said in a statement.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is set to announce his squad on Thursday.

The Lions play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before five warm-up matches in Australia and three tests on July 19, July 26 and August 2. The Lions won their last series in Australia 2-1 in 2013 having lost the 2001 series 2-1.