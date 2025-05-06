Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lions concern as Doris to undergo shoulder surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Lions concern as Doris to undergo shoulder surgery

Lions concern as Doris to undergo shoulder surgery

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v Ireland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 15, 2025 Ireland's Caelan Doris in action with Italy's Monty Ioane and Danilo Fischetti REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

06 May 2025 02:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leinster Rugby skipper Caelan Doris will undergo a procedure this week on a shoulder injury, the rugby union team said on Monday, making him a doubt for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

The 27-year-old number 8 picked up the injury around the 56th minute of Leinster's European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final loss against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

He is considered a captaincy contender for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

"The full extent of the injury, and implications for the summer, won't be known until after the procedure," Leinster said in a statement.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is set to announce his squad on Thursday.

The Lions play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before five warm-up matches in Australia and three tests on July 19, July 26 and August 2. The Lions won their last series in Australia 2-1 in 2013 having lost the 2001 series 2-1.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement