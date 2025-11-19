List of qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

Following are teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

UNITED STATES

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Third place (1930)

MEXICO:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1970, 1986)

CANADA:

Taking part as hosts

Best performance: Group stage (1986, 2022)

JAPAN

Qualified on: March 20

Best performance: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018, 2022)

NEW ZEALAND

Qualified on: March 24

Best performance: Group stage (1982, 2010)

IRAN

Qualified on: March 25

Best performance: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)

ARGENTINA

Qualified on: March 25

Best performance: Winners (1978, 1986, 2022)

UZBEKISTAN

Qualified on: June 5

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

SOUTH KOREA

Qualified on: June 5

Best performance: Fourth place (2002)

JORDAN

Qualified on: June 5

Best performance: Never previously qualified.

AUSTRALIA

Qualified on: June 10

Best performance: Round of 16 (2006, 2022)

BRAZIL

Qualified on: June 10

Best performance: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

ECUADOR

Qualified on: June 10

Best performance: Round of 16 (2006)

URUGUAY

Qualified on: September 4

Best performance: Winners (1930, 1950)

COLOMBIA

Qualified on: September 4

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)

PARAGUAY

Qualified on: September 4

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

MOROCCO

Qualified on: September 5

Best performance: Semi-finals (2022)

TUNISIA

Qualified on: September 8

Best performance: Group Stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022)

EGYPT

Qualified on: October 8

Best performance: Round of 16 (1934)

ALGERIA

Qualified on: October 9

Best performance: Round of 16 (2014)

GHANA

Qualified on: October 12

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2010)

CAPE VERDE

Qualified on: October 13

Best performance: Never previously qualified

SOUTH AFRICA

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Group stage (1998, 2002, 2010)

QATAR

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Group stage (2022)

ENGLAND

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Winners (1966)

SAUDI ARABIA

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Round of 16 (1994)

IVORY COAST

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Group stage (2006, 2010, 2014)

SENEGAL

Qualified on: October 14

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2002)

FRANCE

Qualified on: November 13

Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)

CROATIA

Qualified on: November 14

Best performance: Runners-up (2018)

PORTUGAL

Qualified on November 16

Best performance: Third place (1966)

NORWAY

Qualified on November 16

Best performance: Round of 16 (1938, 1998)

GERMANY

Qualified on November 17

Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

NETHERLANDS

Qualified on November 17

Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

BELGIUM

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Third place (2018)

AUSTRIA

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Third place (1954)

SWITZERLAND

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

SPAIN

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Winners (2010)

SCOTLAND

Qualified on November 18

Best performance: Group stage (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998)

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City)