LIV Golf and HSBC announce multi-year partnership

LIV Golf and HSBC announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday that will see the London-headquartered bank become the official international banking partner of the Saudi-backed league and sponsor two of its 13 teams.

The partnership with HSBC will span the entirety of LIV Golf's 14-event season and start with this week's LIV Golf Andalucia event at Real Club Valderrama in Spain.

It also includes team-specific support for twice major champion Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC team as well as the Majesticks GC squad that is co-captained by Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

"HSBC's track record in supporting and advancing the game of golf is inspiring and admirable, and we are proud to welcome them into LIV Golf's growing roster of global partners,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a press release.

LIV Golf, which attracted some of the sport's biggest names through mega-money contracts and lucrative purses, is currently in its fourth season with five events remaining on the 2025 schedule.