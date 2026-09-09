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LIV Golf files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, Bloomberg News reports
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LIV Golf files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, Bloomberg News reports

LIV Golf files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Jun 28, 2025; Carrollton, Texas, USA; The LIV Golf logo and team flags near the tenth tee during the second round of the LIV Golf Dallas golf tournament at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images/File Photo

09 Sep 2026 04:51AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 04:54AM)
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Sept 8 : Professional men's golf league LIV Golf has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
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