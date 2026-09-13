Liverpool and Chelsea held, wins for Forest and Ipswich

LONDON, Sept 12 : Liverpool's stuttering start to the season continued as they could only draw 0-0 at home to Fulham and Chelsea required a Joao Pedro equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Premier League surprise package Hull City on Saturday.

Aston Villa scored their first league goal of the season but went down 2-1 at home to Nottingham Forest while Ipswich Town snatched a 3-2 victory at 10-man Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 at home to Brentford.

Later on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur host Everton while champions Arsenal seek to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign as they travel to Sunderland.

Liverpool have now drawn three of their opening four Premier League games under new manager Andoni Iraola and they could have few complaints after a flat display against a Fulham side who earned their first point of the season.

Chelsea's habit of scoring early goals continued as record signing Morgan Rogers put them ahead after seven minutes at Stamford Bridge but while Xabi Alonso's side looked a real threat in attack, their defending let them down again as Mohamed Belloumi struck twice for the visitors before halftime.

Newly-promoted Hull were heading top until Joao Pedro slammed in a 66th-minute equaliser from Cole Palmer's assist.

Hull remain third with eight points, one behind Arsenal and Manchester City while Chelsea have seven points.

Liam Delap scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest to give his side the lead at Villa Park but Villa finally registered with Alysson's first goal for the club, the Brazilian nodding in John McGinn's cross.

Forest grabbed the points in the 88th minute though as Igor Jesus guided home from a Morgan Gibbs-White flick.

Promoted Ipswich secured their second win of the season with an enthralling 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

Anan Khalaili put Palace ahead from Daichi Kamada's pass but Emersonn headed Ipswich level from a Leif Davis cross.

Axel Disasi was red-carded before halftime for a reckless foul on Jack Clarke and Davis struck again on the stroke of halftime. Palace thought they had rescued a point with Jorgen Strand Larsen's stunning finish but Zian Flemming pounced in stoppage time to send the away fans into raptures.

New Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is still waiting for his first Premier League victory.

Bournemouth hit back from Kevin Schade's opener to lead with goals by Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier but Schade's lob maintained Brentford's unbeaten start.