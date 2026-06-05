Liverpool appoint former Bournemouth coach Iraola as manager

June 4 : Former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will take over as Liverpool’s manager on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool," Iraola said in a statement.

“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start."