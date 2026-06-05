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Liverpool appoint former Bournemouth coach Iraola as manager
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Liverpool appoint former Bournemouth coach Iraola as manager

Liverpool appoint former Bournemouth coach Iraola as manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v AFC Bournemouth - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 9, 2026 AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs. /File Photo
Liverpool appoint former Bournemouth coach Iraola as manager
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - February 1, 2025 Liverpool manager Arne Slot with AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs /File Photo
05 Jun 2026 02:39AM
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June 4 : Former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will take over as Liverpool’s manager on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool," Iraola said in a statement.

“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start."

Source: Reuters
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