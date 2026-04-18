Liverpool boss Slot hopes Isak's return can mitigate Ekitike loss

LIVERPOOL, England, April 17 : Liverpool striker Alexander Isak's return from injury could soften the blow of top scorer Hugo Ekitike's long-term absence, manager Arne Slot said on Friday ahead of his side's weekend Premier League meeting with rivals Everton.

Ekitike, 23, was forced off during Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat by Paris St Germain on Tuesday after slipping on the turf and rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Liverpool signed Isak from Newcastle United for a British record 125 million pounds ($169.09 million) and Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to 69 million pounds in the same transfer window last year.

Slot told reporters ahead of the trip to Everton on Sunday that it was a good decision to sign two central strikers.

"We thought it was smart not to be the only club to have one number nine," he said.

"Someone said to me that you cannot write the script that on the day Isak is back after four months on his first start the other (Ekitike) leaves the pitch with a long-term injury."

SLOT HOPES EKITIKE CAN BOUNCE BACK STRONGER

Liverpool confirmed on Thursday that France international Ekitike will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup.

"He hasn't been operated on yet. It's devastating for him coming to a new club and having an impact," Slot said.

"My first thoughts are with him being out for such a long time and missing out on special moments. He's not the first or last to experience this.

"There are so many examples of players that came back even stronger - that's his challenge. He could be one of those in 10-15 years' time that will say the injury made him stronger and to perform at an even higher level than before."

The Dutch manager added that Sweden striker Isak was not ready to play 90 minutes yet, saying the club still had options with the likes of Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, the first to be held at Everton's new stadium, Liverpool are firmly in the race for Champions League qualification with 52 points in fifth place, five points above Everton in eight spot.

"It's always a very special game. They are in a very good place at the moment. It's always special but maybe you can add one or two percent to it because it's the first game at the new stadium," Slot said.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)