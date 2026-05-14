Liverpool boss Slot says Salah fit for cameo against Aston Villa

May 14 : Forward Mohamed Salah could make his return from injury in Liverpool's Premier League game at Aston Villa this week, manager Arne Slot said on Thursday.

Salah has not played since he was forced off during a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last month with a hamstring concern, sparking fears his campaign and potentially his Anfield career could be over, with the Egyptian set to leave at the end of the season.

However, Liverpool later confirmed the injury was not as serious as initially feared.

"Mo (Salah) will be available tomorrow but only for a few minutes. Hopefully he can come in," Slot told reporters ahead of Friday's trip to Villa.

"Alisson trained with us again, let's see tomorrow whether he is ready or has to wait one more week. Florian (Wirtz) had a stomach infection and is on antibiotics. Let's see if he is ready to play tomorrow."

Liverpool, fourth in the league standings and level on 59 points with Villa, can secure a spot in next season's Champions League if they win at Villa Park, but there is little else for fans of the Merseyside club to look forward to in the final weeks of the campaign.

Slot's side have been unable to build on last season's Premier League success and will go without silverware, leading to questions over the Dutch manager's future at the club.

Asked if he would still be at Anfield next season, Slot said: "I don't think I am deciding that myself alone. I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season.

"First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.

"If you don't have the best season, especially if you compare it with last season, this has definitely not been a great season. Then it is normal that criticism comes, and we've all had our share. That is how things work nowadays, if you don't win the league."

Liverpool host Brentford in their final league game of the season on May 24.