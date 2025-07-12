Liverpool permanently retire Diogo Jota's number 20

Liverpool are to permanently retire the number 20 worn by Portuguese international Diogo Jota, after his death in a car crash in Spain last week, the Premier League champions announced on Friday (Jul 11).

Liverpool said on their website that after consultation with the player's wife Rute and family, the squad number would not be used at any level, including the women's team and academy.

"I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual," said Michael Edwards, CEO of football for owners Fenway Sports Group.

"Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person. By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal - and therefore never to be forgotten.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us (title) number 20, and he wore - with honour, distinction and affection - the number 20. As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20."