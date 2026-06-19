Liverpool sign Spain's World Cup forward Munoz from Osasuna

June 18 : Liverpool have signed Spain forward Victor Munoz on a long-term deal from Osasuna, the Premier League club announced on Thursday, marking the first arrival since Andoni Iraola took over as coach earlier this month.

Media reports said Liverpool paid 40 million euros ($45.85 million) to trigger Munoz's release clause and have signed the 22-year-old on a six-year deal.

He is currently playing at the World Cup and completed his medical at Spain's training base in Tennessee where he signed the contract, Liverpool said in a statement.

"Munoz is the second addition to the Reds’ playing squad ahead of 2026-27, after a deal was agreed for the acquisition of (centre-back) Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year," said Liverpool.

A former Real Madrid player, Munoz scored six goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Osasuna last season.

He made his international debut in March, when he scored against Serbia in a friendly.

Spain, who drew 1-1 with Cape Verde in their first World Cup Group H match, next face Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8724 euros)