Liverpool's Chiesa declined Italy call-up, says Gattuso

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has made himself unavailable for Italy's final two World Cup qualifiers this week, coach Gennaro Gattuso said on Monday.

The Italians, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, travel to face Moldova on Thursday before a showdown with group leaders Norway in Milan on Sunday.

Gattuso said he had no choice but to respect the player's wishes to sit out the matches, which will determine which side qualifies automatically for the finals in North America, with the second-placed team having to go through playoffs.

"I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has," Gattuso told a news conference. "We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can't say anything else."

Gattuso did not provide a reason for the decision by Chiesa, who last featured for Italy at the 2024 European Championship. The 28-year-old has scored twice and provided three assists in 12 appearances for Liverpool this season despite limited game time.

Norway top Group I with 18 points, three ahead of Italy.