Liverpool's Isak in contention for Chelsea game, says Slot

May 8 : Liverpool will make a late call on striker Alexander Isak's availability for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea after the 26-year-old missed last week's defeat to Manchester United through injury, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

Isak, who has missed 27 games across all competitions in his debut season for Liverpool after being signed for 125 million pounds ($170.28 million) from Newcastle United, sat out last Sunday's 3-2 loss at Old Trafford with a minor groin injury.

"Isak has trained with us again, only for the first time, yesterday. So that is a positive, yesterday he did parts of it (training)," the Dutchman told reporters ahead of Saturday's game at Anfield.

"Hopefully he can do parts or all of it today. Then we will see how much we can use him tomorrow."

However, Slot said goalkeeper Alisson and forward Mohamed Salah remain sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

The reigning champions, fourth in the table with 58 points, next face ninth-placed Chelsea, who are on a six-match losing streak in the Premier League.

But Slot highlighted the challenge posed by Chelsea under interim boss Calum McFarlane, who took over the squad last month following the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

"It is always a difficult game for both teams because there is so much quality on both ends. All managers have their own idea about football, they've had three this season," he added.

"The current manager is a bit closer to what (Enzo) Maresca usually did, so has a very clear identity how he plays so it is clear what to expect. They have a clear identity."

After winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool will finish the current campaign without a trophy.

Slot said Liverpool's aim is to qualify for the Champions League with a top-five finish but that finishing on a high will not silence the criticism they have faced this season.

"This season has gone in a way that even if we have three wins and three very positive results, I don't think anyone will still be positive about how we ended the season, or how the season has been," Slot said.

"It's important we get at least one win over the line, which we think is enough to qualify, but we are not sure, but four points will definitely be enough.

"The positive thing is a few of the players who can be really important for us are either coming back for the weekend or after the weekend."

($1 = 0.7341 pounds)