Ljubicic to replace Baumgartner in Austria's World Cup squad

June 11 : Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has called up Dejan Ljubicic as a late replacement for Christoph Baumgartner, the Austrian Football Association said on Wednesday.

Baumgartner was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a thigh injury before a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia this month.

Rangnick initially decided to stick with his squad, but has now opted to bring in the Schalke midfielder Ljubicic ahead of the tournament in North America.

Austria play their opening Group J match against Jordan on Tuesday, before facing Argentina and Algeria.