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Ljubicic to replace Baumgartner in Austria's World Cup squad
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Ljubicic to replace Baumgartner in Austria's World Cup squad

Ljubicic to replace Baumgartner in Austria's World Cup squad

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2. Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Fortuna Dusseldorf - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - May 2, 2026 Schalke 04's Dejan Ljubicic celebrates after winning promotion to the Bundesliga REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

11 Jun 2026 07:04AM
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June 11 : Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has called up Dejan Ljubicic as a late replacement for Christoph Baumgartner, the Austrian Football Association said on Wednesday.

Baumgartner was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a thigh injury before a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia this month.

Rangnick initially decided to stick with his squad, but has now opted to bring in the Schalke midfielder Ljubicic ahead of the tournament in North America.

Austria play their opening Group J match against Jordan on Tuesday, before facing Argentina and Algeria.

Source: Reuters
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