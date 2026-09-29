Loh Kean Yew falls to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Asian Games final, ends campaign with silver

NAGOYA: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew took silver in the Asian Games badminton men’s singles after losing to Thailand’s world number 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Tuesday (Sep 29).

At the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium, Kunlavut beat Loh 21-12, 21-16 in the final. Kunlavut was ranked second behind Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's singles rankings last week, but rose to world number 1 at the start of Tuesday.