Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew through to Korea Open final after overcoming top seed Naraoka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew through to Korea Open final after overcoming top seed Naraoka

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew through to Korea Open final after overcoming top seed Naraoka
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew will next face either Anders Antonsen or Shi Yu Qi in his second finals of the year. (File photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)
Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
22 Jul 2023 04:23PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2023 05:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Loh Kean Yew’s strong run at the Korea Open continued on Saturday (Jul 22) after the Singaporean badminton star beat world No 4 and top seed Kodai Naraoka 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 to qualify for the final of the men’s singles event.

This is Loh’s third career win against Naraoka, who has never beaten the Singaporean. 

Former world champion Loh will next face either Anders Antonsen or Shi Yu Qi in his second final of the year.

World No 8 Loh reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this year, where he lost to Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.

He also reached the quarterfinal of two Badminton World Federation tournaments - the India Open and Malaysia Open - this year, both in January.

Loh was eliminated on both instances by Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Prior to his victory over Naraoka, Loh beat China’s Zhao Jun Peng in the round of 16.

Zhao beat Loh at the All-England championships earlier in the year, but the Singaporean emerged victorious this time with a 21-19, 17-21, 21-6 win.

Loh went on to beat Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in a rematch of last year’s Commonwealth Games men’s singles quarterfinal.

Related:

Source: CNA/yb(jo)

Related Topics

Loh Kean Yew badminton Badminton World Federation Team Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.