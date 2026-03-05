Singapore's Loh Kean Yew exits All-England after round-of-16 loss to France's world No 5 Popov

SINGAPORE: Loh Kean Yew's All-England Open journey came to an end on Thursday (Mar 5) after he was outclassed by world No 5 Christo Popov in the men's singles round of 16.

At the Utilita Arena Birmingham, world No 10 Loh lost 12-21, 17-21 to the Frenchman in 41 minutes. Popov will next face world No 11 Lin Chun-Yi.

Against the 23-year-old rising star, Loh looked to be feeling the effects of his 93-minute duel with Japan's Kodai Naraoka the day before.

At last year's edition, the Singaporean made the quarterfinals before he was eliminated by world No 1 Shi Yu Qi.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Loh is now 3-5 in head-to-head meetings against Popov, with his last win coming in 2024.