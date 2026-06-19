London City sign former England goalkeeper Mary Earps

June 19 : London City have signed goalkeeper Mary Earps on a two-year contract starting July 1, the Women’s Super League club said on Friday, as the former England international returns to the competition after two years.

The 33-year-old will join after her contract with Paris St Germain expires, having spent two seasons in France following her departure from Manchester United.

“The club’s values represent what I want to represent, and they are passionate about what I want to achieve and change the game in a positive way," Earps said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the players, the staff, the style of play and club culture and trying to give everything I can to help the club achieve its collective goals and be as successful as possible."

Earps spent five seasons at United between 2019 and 2024, making 102 appearances and keeping 45 clean sheets. She helped the club qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League and win the Women’s FA Cup in 2024, their first major trophy.

At international level, Earps played a key role in England’s Euro 2022 triumph and their run to the 2023 World Cup final. She retired from international football in May 2025 with 53 caps, having also represented England at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 levels before making her senior debut in 2017.