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London Marathon draws record 1.33 million entries for 2027
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London Marathon draws record 1.33 million entries for 2027

London Marathon draws record 1.33 million entries for 2027
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Bryan Lip in action during the marathon REUTERS/John Sibley
London Marathon draws record 1.33 million entries for 2027
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Runners in action during the marathon REUTERS/John Sibley
London Marathon draws record 1.33 million entries for 2027
Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 26, 2026 Luke Howard at the start of the marathon REUTERS/John Sibley
05 May 2026 07:11PM (Updated: 05 May 2026 07:13PM)
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May 5 : A record 1.33 million people have entered the public ballot for the 2027 London Marathon taking place on April 25, surpassing the previous record set in this year's race, event organisers said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,338,544 people from around the world have applied compared to 1,133,813 last year, an 18 per cent increase.

"This astonishing total of applicants firmly establishes London as the world's most sought-after marathon," said Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, in a statement.

"Nothing else comes close. Our mission is to inspire people of every age and ability to get active, and these extraordinary numbers show the massive draw and power of the London Marathon."

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Ballot results will be announced in July, with places in the race on April 25 decided by a random draw. Organisers are still looking at the possibility of holding the race over two days, Saturday and Sunday.

The 2026 London Marathon broke the record for the largest number of finishers after 59,830 runners crossed the line.

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe shattered the world record in under two hours and Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa defended her title by breaking her own women-only world record. 

Source: Reuters
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