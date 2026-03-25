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London Marathon weighs two-day race format from 2027
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London Marathon weighs two-day race format from 2027

London Marathon weighs two-day race format from 2027

Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - April 27, 2025 A runner in fancy dress as they run over Tower Bridge during the London Marathon REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

25 Mar 2026 11:54PM
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March 25 : The London Marathon could be staged as a two-day event from 2027 under new proposals to increase participation numbers, organisers said on Wednesday.

London Marathon Events confirmed it is in talks with stakeholders over the plan, which would allow 100,000 amateur runners to take part over the weekend. The elite men's and women's races would also be staged on separate days under the plan, the Guardian newspaper said.

The proposal follows a surge in interest for the race, with a record 1.1 million people applying for a place in the 2026 edition.

"We are continually exploring innovative ways to enable more people to take part," a spokesperson said, adding that the immediate priority remains the upcoming race scheduled for April 26.

Source: Reuters
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