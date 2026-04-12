Logo
Logo

Sport

Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters

Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2026 Ireland's Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the third round REUTERS/Mike Segar
Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2026 Ireland's Shane Lowry on the 2nd hole during the third round REUTERS/Mike Segar
Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters
Apr 11, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Shane Lowry tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-Imagn Images
Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2026 Ireland's Shane Lowry acknowledges the crowd on the 2nd hole during the third round REUTERS/Mike Segar
12 Apr 2026 04:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 : Shane Lowry produced one of the moments of the 2026 Masters on Saturday with a hole-in-one at the par-three sixth during the third round at Augusta National.

Lowry threaded a seven-iron into the 190-yard hole known as Juniper and his ball hit the green, took a couple of bounces and curled into the left side of the cup to send the gathered patrons into raptures.

The Irishman's reaction was instant and uninhibited — he leaned back, punched both fists skyward and then threw his arms around caddie Darren Reynolds and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood in a joyous embrace.

After retrieving his ball from the cup, Lowry milked the moment further, teasing the crowd with a mock throw before pocketing the souvenir with a grin.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The ace moved Lowry to eight-under for the week, suddenly in a tie for second place — four shots behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy.

Lowry is now the first player to hit two aces at the Masters, having also carded a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th in 2016.

His latest hole-in-one is the first at the Masters since Stewart Cink's hole-in-one at the 16th in 2022 and the 35th in tournament history.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement