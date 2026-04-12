Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 : Shane Lowry produced one of the moments of the 2026 Masters on Saturday with a hole-in-one at the par-three sixth during the third round at Augusta National.

Lowry threaded a seven-iron into the 190-yard hole known as Juniper and his ball hit the green, took a couple of bounces and curled into the left side of the cup to send the gathered patrons into raptures.

The Irishman's reaction was instant and uninhibited — he leaned back, punched both fists skyward and then threw his arms around caddie Darren Reynolds and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood in a joyous embrace.

After retrieving his ball from the cup, Lowry milked the moment further, teasing the crowd with a mock throw before pocketing the souvenir with a grin.

The ace moved Lowry to eight-under for the week, suddenly in a tie for second place — four shots behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy.

Lowry is now the first player to hit two aces at the Masters, having also carded a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th in 2016.

His latest hole-in-one is the first at the Masters since Stewart Cink's hole-in-one at the 16th in 2022 and the 35th in tournament history.