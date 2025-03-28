Lucknow's six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot

NEW DELHI : Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said sacrificing the number three slot for Nicholas Pooran was well worth it after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday for their first victory of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Lucknow wanted an aggressive left-handed batter to follow their right-right opening pair of Mitch Marsh and Aiden Markram and the choice was between Pant and Pooran, both renowned for their six-hitting prowess.

Former West Indies captain Pooran smacked six sixes and as many fours in his 70 off just 26 balls as Lucknow thumped Hyderabad by five wickets.

Pooran's 13 sixes in two matches is the highest by any batter this season and his powerplay carnage drew praise from Pant, who has dropped down to number four in the batting order.

"The thought was to give freedom to him," the Lucknow captain said after their victory in Hyderabad.

"We know what damage he can do down the order. I like that freedom too, but you have got to give someone that charge that you have to go and express yourself.

"The way he has been batting is phenomenal for us."

Pooran raced to an 18-ball fifty against Hyderabad and his second-wicket partnership of 116 with Marsh set up their comfortable victory.

"I don't plan to hit sixes," Pooran said. "I just try my best to get in good positions and if it's there, just time the ball nicely.

"In the last nine years I have been working on my craft. Obviously, I have been getting the opportunity to bat higher up in the powerplay as well.

"It is really important to cash in when the wicket is nice and obviously when the match-up is there you try your best to execute your skills."