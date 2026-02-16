Lucky losers step in as withdrawals shake Dubai draw, reignite calendar debate

Feb 16 : Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday, becoming the latest prominent player to be ruled out due to injury, illness or scheduling changes and leaving seven lucky losers to fill the depleted main draw.

The 19-year-old, who entered the world's top 10 for the first time after her run to last week's Qatar Open final, pulled out with a right elbow issue and was replaced by Croatian Petra Marcinko in the main draw.

One of several WTA 1000 tournaments that sit below only the four Grand Slam tournaments in stature, the Dubai event has been hit by a spate of withdrawals, including that of top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka due to a minor hip problem.

Iga Swiatek, Karolina Muchova (both schedule change), Maria Sakkari, Zheng Qinwen (both illness) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (thigh injury) are also out.

Sakkari suggested in Doha on Friday after losing her semi-final against eventual champion Muchova in three sets that playing another high-profile tournament immediately was not a welcome prospect.

"It's a very quick turnaround," Sakkari said.

"Right now I have no energy at all. I need food and fuel ... We decided we're going to play a more reduced calendar. Not that it means I'm going to play 10 to 12 tournaments a year, but we're not going to stupidly chase points and tournaments."

World number two Iga Swiatek had similarly indicated last year that the smart option for her would be to cut back on her schedule for the sake of her health, even if it meant skipping some mandatory tournaments.

Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with the punishment for missing them ranging from ranking points penalties to fines.

ATHLETE WELFARE TOP PRIORITY

The WTA told Reuters previously that athlete welfare is a top priority and it listened to views on the calendar, through the players' council and representatives on the WTA board, to improve the circuit structure in 2024 and boost compensation.

It added that it would continue to keep its tour structure under review based on feedback, while recognising that any restructuring of the calendar requires coordination across governing bodies including the ATP, ITF and Grand Slams.

The Professional Tennis Players' Association filed a lawsuit against the sport's various governing bodies last year, with the advocacy group describing the situation as "unsustainable".

However, Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak told The National over the weekend that Sabalenka and Swiatek pulling out was an "unfortunate surprise" and he sought strict action for late pull-outs with ranking points being docked.

"I think a fine will not do anything," Tahlak said.

Tahlak's stance feeds into a wider conversation about the strain placed on players by tennis' near year‑round calendar.

The men's and women's circuits have faced criticism due to their 11-month seasons, and both the tours came under scrutiny towards the end of last year with several matches in the Asian swing unable to be completed due to injuries.

But as some players pull back to preserve their health, the churn also creates chances, with lucky losers Kamilla Rakhimova, Anastasia Zakharova, Magdalena Frech, Peyton Stearns, Antonia Ruzic and Hailey Baptiste plus Marcinko beneficiaries in Dubai.