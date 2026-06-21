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Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10
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Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10

Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Brazil v Morocco - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. looks on before the match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Hotel Royal ahead of the start of the G7 summit, in Evian, France, June 15, 2026. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS
21 Jun 2026 04:21AM
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NEW YORK, June 20 : Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva poked fun at Neymar's injury-hit World Cup, calling the absent forward the national team's first "work-from-home" player as Carlo Ancelotti waits to see whether his number 10 can return against Scotland.

Speaking at an event in Belo Horizonte announcing oncology investments for Brazil's public health system, Lula asked a boy in the audience who he thought was the best player in the national team.

"Neymar," the child replied, prompting a quick answer by the president.

"Neymar isn't even playing, man. Neymar is the world's first 'work-from-home' national team player. A work-from-home player," Lula laughed.

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"I saw that (joke) on the internet yesterday. Any day now, they'll have to put together a national team using artificial intelligence — eleven Peles."

Neymar, an outspoken supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has been recovering from a calf injury for a month and has yet to play at the World Cup.

He missed Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener and was also ruled out of Friday's second-round match against Haiti, with Brazil winning 3-0.

The forward remained at Brazil's base in New Jersey rather than travelling with the squad to Philadelphia, following an individual training plan in an attempt to be ready for the final group game against Scotland on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old forward took part in physical and ball-handling drills at the team's training centre alongside left back Alex Sandro, who also missed the match.

Ancelotti said after the Haiti match that Neymar would be reintegrated into the squad for the Scotland game, although his availability remains uncertain.

Neymar has been training twice daily in New Jersey as he tries to accelerate his recovery, with Ancelotti expected to assess his condition during sessions on Monday and Tuesday before deciding whether he can play.

Source: Reuters
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