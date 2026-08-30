Lyon held to 1-1 draw by Le Havre after late VAR drama

Aug 29 : Le Havre's Sota Nakamura had a late goal disallowed after a VAR review as his side secured a 1-1 draw away to Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Lens falling to a surprise defeat by Strasbourg earlier in the day.

After a scoreless first half in which Lyon dominated possession and created the better chances, midfielder Corentin Tolisso had the ball in the net for the home side in the 62nd minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Ally Samatta then opened the scoring against the run of play for Le Havre in the 74th minute, latching onto a pass from substitute Fode Doucoure and applying a cool finish.

Roared on by the crowd as they played at home in the league for the first time this season, Lyon struck back with a late goal from Belgian forward Lois Openda in the 87th minute, but there was more drama to come.

Japanese playmaker Nakamura thought he had won it at the death for Le Havre with a stoppage-time goal, but a VAR review found a handball in the build-up and the goal was chalked off, leaving the game to finish in a stalemate despite a late onslaught from Lyon.

Elsewhere, there was plenty of joy for the away sides as Angers won 3-1 away to Auxerre and Troyes beat Lorient 2-1, while Toulouse went home with a point after a 2-2 draw with Brest.

Earlier in the evening, Strasbourg scored late to grab a 2-1 win over Lens, winger Gessime Yassine scoring twice in the second half to cancel out Florian Thauvin's penalty, while on Friday night Paris St Germain needed two stoppage-time goals to salvage a 2-2 draw with Lille.