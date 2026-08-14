Machado Garry aiming to fulfil title promise in Makhachev UFC showdown

Aug 13 : Ian Machado Garry has the chance to fulfil his prophecy of becoming Ireland's second UFC champion when he challenges Islam Makhachev in Philadelphia on Saturday, but to do so he will have to use his considerable size advantage to dethrone the defending welterweight title holder.

Nicknamed "The Future", Garry boasts a five-inch height advantage and a four-inch reach advantage over an opponent who is considered to be one of the sport's most accomplished fighters.

However, the Irishman enters the showdown as a huge underdog against the Dagestani.

"I knew from the moment I started this sport, I knew the talent that I had, and I knew that with all the talent, the discipline, the sacrifice, and the hard work that I knew I would put in, I knew I would get here," Garry told reporters.

"His (Makhachev's) legacy is set in stone, do you know what I mean? He's done so much in this sport, but beating him, it's exactly the challenge I would want to become the champion of the world."

Beating Makhachev is a formidable ask. With a win on Saturday, the 34-year-old will set a new record for the longest winning streak in UFC history with 17 victories.

But Garry is confident that his chances of success cannot be ruled out.

The vast majority of Makhachev's achievements have come in the lightweight division, where he weighed in 15 pounds lighter than the 170-pound welterweight limit. While the increase in weight will boost his power, Garry's bigger frame and longer limbs will give him an edge in the striking exchanges.

Much has also been made of Makhachev's wrestling, but the challenger's background in judo has given him a strong defensive grappling game which he has showcased on his rise to become the number one contender.

Should Garry succeed, he will follow Conor McGregor into the record books as an Irish UFC champion, and though not nearly as loud and brash as his compatriot, the young Dubliner still brims with confidence.

"For me, to go out there against him, who many consider to be a generational talent ... and have that as the challenge that I have to go out and beat to prove, not only I'm the champion of the world, but I really truly am the best on the planet, it's exactly what I want," Garry said.

The title clash between the two headlines the UFC 330 card at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night.