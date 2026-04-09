Maguire desperate to be part of England World Cup squad

April 9 : Manchester United's Harry Maguire hopes to be selected in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for this year’s World Cup in North America, with the 33-year-old saying he remains one of the best defenders in the world despite his age.

Maguire was recalled last month for England’s friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan, marking his first appearances for the national team since 2024.

Maguire faces strong competition for a place in the squad from Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, John Stones and Trevoh Chalobah, but the centre-back said he is desperate to be involved in the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

"I think it would be my last World Cup," Maguire told British media at United's training camp in Maynooth, Ireland.

"I've been to two but I missed out on the Euros two years ago through injury, which hurt a lot.

"So, I'm desperate to go, in whatever role the manager would want me for; whether that's starting or deciding games late on.

"I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes."

Maguire recently signed a new contract with United, extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2027 with an option for a further year. He added that the club would need to recruit well in the close season to be well positioned next term.

England are in Group L with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. They will open their campaign against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas.