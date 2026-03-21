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Maguire sees red as Man United held to 2-2 draw at Bournemouth
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Maguire sees red as Man United held to 2-2 draw at Bournemouth

Maguire sees red as Man United held to 2-2 draw at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts with Bruno Fernandes after he is shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Maguire sees red as Man United held to 2-2 draw at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after he is shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Maguire sees red as Man United held to 2-2 draw at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 Manchester United's Harry Maguire concedes a penalty against AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson and is shown a red card REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Maguire sees red as Man United held to 2-2 draw at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 20, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Ben Gannon-Doak in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
21 Mar 2026 06:07AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2026 06:36AM)
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BOURNEMOUTH, England, March 20 : Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was shown a red card for conceding the penalty that led to Bournemouth grabbing a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium on Friday, the home side twice coming from behind to secure a point. 

Maguire, recalled to the England squad earlier in the day, went from hero to villain after forcing Bournemouth’s James Hill into an own goal, only to concede a spot-kick that ended up costing his side two points.

Both sides had chances in the first half but neither could find the back of the net, with United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Djordje Petrovic of Bournemouth pulling off several fine saves.

With space at a premium early in the second half, Alejandro Jimenez opened the door for United by pulling the shirt of Matheus Cunha to concede a penalty ,and captain Bruno Fernandes converted to give the visitors the lead in the 61st minute.

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Ryan Christie equalised six minutes later, however, squeezing a well-placed shot beyond the reach of Lammens.

Fernandes played his part as United took the lead again, swinging in a corner that glanced off Hill and into his own net under pressure from Maguire at the back post in the 71st minute.

Seven minutes later Maguire was sent off for an impulsive tug on the shirt of Evanilson, and teenaged substitute Junior Kroupi confidently fired home the spot-kick.

The visitors had to hang on through more than 10 minutes of stoppage time for a draw that left them third in the table on 55 points, 15 behind leaders Arsenal and six adrift of Manchester City. Bournemouth are 10th on 42 points. 

United captain Fernandes was frustrated by the draw, especially since his team mate Amad Diallo was denied a penalty in similar circumstances to the sending-off of Maguire. 

"We had a situation where we could have gone 3-1 up, and from that situation we end up, we end up conceding another goal ...not getting a penalty, and then we get a penalty against where more or less it's the same situation as Amad," he told Sky Sports. 

"Today, we had to suffer, we had to run a little bit more and we did, at the end, end up getting a point (so) not everything (is) negative from the game, we got something from it."

Source: Reuters
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