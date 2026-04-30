Mainoo signs new Man United deal until 2031

April 30 : Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2031, the club said on Thursday, completing a turnaround in fortunes for the midfielder who fell out of favour under former manager Ruben Amorim.

The England international, who turned 21 this month, has made 98 senior appearances for United, scoring seven goals with five assists.

An academy graduate, Mainoo played in England’s Euro 2024 final and scored in United’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City that year.

“I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt," Mainoo said in a statement.

"I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six."

Mainoo endured a difficult start to the season under Amorim, making 11 appearances off the bench in the Premier League before the Portuguese was sacked in January.

The midfielder has since re-established himself under new manager Michael Carrick, starting 12 of United’s last 13 Premier League matches and missing only the game against Leeds United through injury.

Third-placed United face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with a win securing their place in next season’s Champions League.