Malawi to meet Cameroon in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final

RABAT, Aug 13 : Malawi continued their giant-killing run at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and beat Algeria 3-1 on Wednesday to book a place in the final against Cameroon.

Cameroon upset hosts Morocco 3-1 on penalties after the match ended goalless following extra time in the other semi-final.

Competing at the finals for the first time, Malawi beat defending champions Nigeria in their opening group fixture before edging more fancied rivals Ghana in the quarter-finals.

The Cup of Nations finals served as qualifiers for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil with the four quarter-final winners going through.

Malawi’s heroics continued on Wednesday with Chawinga sisters, Tabitha (2) and Temwa, netting the goals in the semi-final triumph with Ikram Adjabi getting Algeria’s consolation.

Morocco had a controversial penalty awarded to them two minutes before the end of extra-time after a VAR review but Fatima Tagnaout had her effort saved.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina went on to save three more spot kicks in the shootout before teenager Myriam Nyadjou coolly converted the winning penalty to send her country through to the final.

The final on Sunday in Rabat will crown a new African champion with all past continental tournaments having been won by either Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria or South Africa.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Durban; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)