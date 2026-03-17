Malaysia ousted from Asian Cup race after AFC overturns wins

Malaysia have been knocked out of contention for the 2027 Asian Cup after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday (Mar 17) overturned their qualifying wins over Nepal and Vietnam, saying the national team fielded players who were not eligible to represent the country.

The AFC’s disciplinary ruling converted both matches into 3-0 forfeits for Malaysia, leaving them six points behind Vietnam at the top of Group F and removing any mathematical possibility of advancing, with one game to go.

The Football Association of Malaysia was also fined US$50,000 to be paid within 30 days. The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sanctions from the continent's football governing body came in the wake of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially upholding the sanctions laid down by FIFA on the seven footballers who played for Malaysia using falsified naturalisation documents, ruling they would serve a 12-month suspension from official matches only.

The CAS also upheld FIFA's 350,000 Swiss franc (US$444,275) fine on the Football Association of Malaysia.

Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces was among seven players banned for a year by FIFA in September, after the soccer governing body found that doctored documentation had been used so that the players could play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

The other players were Gabriel Arrocha (Unionistas de Salamanca), Rodrigo Holgado (America de Cali), Imanol Machuca (Velez Sarsfield), Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel (all Johor Darul Ta'zim).

At the time, the group was handed a 12-month suspension from all football-related activities.