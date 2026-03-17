Malaysia ousted from Asian Cup race after AFC overturns wins

March 17 : Malaysia have been knocked out of contention for the 2027 Asian Cup after the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday overturned their qualifying wins over Nepal and Vietnam, saying the national team fielded players who were not eligible to represent the country.

The AFC’s disciplinary ruling converted both matches into 3-0 forfeits, putting Malaysia six points behind Vietnam at the top of Group F and removing any mathematical possibility of advancing, with one game left.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was also fined $50,000 to be paid within 30 days.

The Association said on its website it would request the reasons for the decision from the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee and then consider its next steps.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld earlier this month FIFA's sanctions on the seven footballers who played for Malaysia using falsified naturalisation documents, ruling they would serve a 12-month suspension from official matches, but could continue to train with their respective clubs.

The arbitration body also upheld FIFA's 350,000 Swiss franc ($444,275) fine on the Football Association of Malaysia.

Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces was among seven players banned for a year by FIFA in September, after the soccer governing body found that doctored documentation had been used so that the players could play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

The other players were Gabriel Arrocha (Unionistas de Salamanca), Rodrigo Holgado (America de Cali), Imanol Machuca (Velez Sarsfield), Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel (all Johor Darul Ta'zim).

At the time, the group was handed a 12-month suspension from all football-related activities.

($1 = 0.7878 Swiss francs)